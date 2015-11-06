About this strain
Northern Wreck
Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.
Northern Wreck effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
CBDiscovery
CBDiscovery was created with the purpose of commercially growing recreational Cannabis and the wholesale production of Cannabis infused products. The proprietary process created by CBDiscovery’s team of highly experienced growers allows the production of high-grade, organic Cannabis on a consistent basis. The process uses protein based fertilizers mixed into a proprietary soil mix allowing the plants to uptake nutrients and water as needed, thus eliminating the need for a cleaning flush and allows the Cannabis plant to reach its full potential in flavor and aroma. CBDiscovery holds the quality of our product to the highest standard. Like a fine wine, customers will be able to distinguish between the many different strains offered based solely upon the taste and smell. After the raw flower is harvested, the excess leaf and stem are used with a proprietary extraction process developed by CBDiscovery’s Lab Director/Chemist to turn flower waste into pure Cannabis oil while keeping the strain specific taste and smell. The oil can be sold in its raw form or used to create a wide array of Cannabis infused products.