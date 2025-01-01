We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
CBDiscovery
Uncover Nature's Gift
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
83 products
Pre-rolls
Siberian Express x Northern Wreck Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 36.68%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bubba God Bud x Pennywise Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 28.3%
CBD 10.1%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch x Cherry Punch Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 39.34%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Honey Melon Haze x Northern Melon Infused Preroll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 36.79%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue City Diesel x Cuvee Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 34.7%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Blue City Diesel x Royal Highness Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 360.72%
CBD 0.9%
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream x Dutch Dream Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 46.02%
CBD 0.18%
Pre-rolls
Bubba God x Bubba Banner Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 41.9%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Shocker x Rootbeer Float Infused Pre-Rolls 2g 2-pack
by CBDiscovery
THC 34%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Banana Split x Banana Jack Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 23.53%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
GG4 x Pineapple Lemon Grass Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 33.06%
CBD 0.07%
Pre-rolls
Purple Nepal x Purple Punch Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 33.71%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Alaskan Black Berry x Banana OG Infused Pre-roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 34.43%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies x Cookie Glue Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by CBDiscovery
THC 36.54%
CBD 0.19%
Pre-rolls
Green Quack x Purple Punch Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by CBDiscovery
THC 34.97%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Guava x Candy Punch Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by CBDiscovery
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Deadhead OG x Shadow OG Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by CBDiscovery
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Orange Cream x Future Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by CBDiscovery
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Kush x Ultraviolet Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 43.56%
CBD 0.12%
Pre-rolls
Humboldt Headband Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 38.59%
CBD 0.07%
Pre-rolls
Vanilla Frosting x Black Cherry Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 35.2%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Diesel x Grapefruit Moonshine Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 39.9%
CBD 1.98%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Meringue Infused Pre-roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 37.24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue Magoo x Pearl OG CBD Infused Pre-roll 1.5g
by CBDiscovery
THC 30.4%
CBD 0.72%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
CBDiscovery
Catalog
Cannabis