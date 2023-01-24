About this product
Our most popular Full Spectrum CBD is now available in gummy form! These 30mg, lightly sugar-coated CBD gummies are an incredibly unique product for the CBD industry. As a full spectrum product, these gummies have an array of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and other plant compounds plus an assortment of natural hemp terpenes. These elements work together in the Entourage Effect to multiply the health benefits of CBD. The delicious strawberry flavor is meant to enhance, not mask, the bold hemp terpene flavor. Now in an easy access jar for your convenience! Simply chew, enjoy, and find the relief you’re looking for.
Terpenes are often removed from many of the CBD gummies on the market through the distillation process. We purposefully include the terpenes in our formulation because we stand behind the quality of our full spectrum oil and want you to experience all the benefits that the hemp plant has to offer. You can expect the same efficacy as our full spectrum tinctures in a delicious gummy supplement!
About this brand
CBDistillery®
CBDistillery®️ was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives with the people’s best interests in mind. Our founders saw that the emerging CBD industry was vastly overpriced and quickly becoming saturated with inferior products.
Our goal is to empower users to achieve balanced health and wellness using carefully formulated, rigorously tested and quality-assured CBD products. From delivering plant-powered remedies to support physical and mental health to offering trustworthiness and transparency through industry research, CBD education and customer testimonials, we’re here to support customers’ wellness journeys and help users discover the best version of themselves.
We want you to feel confident in the products you entrust with supporting your wellness journey. That’s why at CBDistillery we strive to follow stringent industry guidelines set forth by the FDA.
Our expert botanist distills high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products using non-GMO, U.S.-grown industrial hemp which are third-party tested to ensure purity, potency, and consistency. Our CBD supplements feature 100% clean ingredients with no artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. That’s why our products are recommended by Dr. Kevin Frey, a Mayo Clinic-trained health care provider and internal medicine specialist.
Transparency is very important to us, so you can also scan a QR code on each product to see third-party test results and confirm that the CBD product you select meets regulatory requirements.
