About this product
500mg (in 112ml/3.8oz Jar) of Pure Hemp Extract 99.9% Isolate with Emu Oil & 99.9% THC-Free Premium Organic & All Natural with no preservatives.
Ingredients: Purified Water, Emu Oil, Aloe
Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Squalane, Glycerin,
Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Ethylene
Glycol Distearate, Menthol, Cetyl Phosphate, PCR
Hemp Oil, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Boswellia
Serrata Extract, Allantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl
Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol,
Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E).
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!