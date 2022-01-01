3500MG of Pure Full Spectrum Extract & 99.9% THC-Free

Premium Organic & All Natural with no additives or preservatives

Made in hemp farms in the USA

Legal in all 50 states and in over 40 countries

Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil, Natural Peppermint Flavor



Note: Shake well before each use. Fill dropper with oil as full as possible then squeeze out the oil under the tongue and leave for 90 seconds for absorption.