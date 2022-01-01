About this product
80MG of Pure 99.9% Pure Isolate (CO2 Extracted) & 99.9% THC-Free
Premium Organic & All Natural with no preservatives.
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Ingredients: Hemp Derived Cannabidiol(6mg), Melatonin(5mg), Proprietary Blend GABA, Valerian Root, Magnesium Gluconate, Purified Water, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Derivative, Glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Sucralose, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor.
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!