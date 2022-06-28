If you like taking CBD to relax, take your mellow to a whole new level with cbdMD’s Calming Gummies. Each two-gummy serving has 25 mg of broad spectrum CBD along with 300 mg of ashwagandha and a special blend of lemon balm, L-theanine, chamomile, valerian, and GABA. The Calming Gummies are made with organic cane sugar and natural raspberry flavor, and are carefully tested to ensure they have no detectable levels of THC. So no worries – just chill!
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it’s our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
