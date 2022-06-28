cbdMD’s Calm Capsules bring the best of nature together with the precision of science with a combination of broad spectrum CBD and a Proprietary Calm Blend of patented herbal ingredients. Ashwagandha fans will especially appreciate Sensoril, a carefully calibrated extract to deliver consistent soothing benefits with every capsule. Other ingredients include SaffSerene, a similarly precise extract of saffron, and extracts of chamomile, lemon balm, passionflower, and rhodiola root. Vegan and gluten-free, these Calm Capsules are perfect for anyone who could use a little more chill in their lives.