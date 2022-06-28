cbdMD’s Calm Capsules bring the best of nature together with the precision of science with a combination of broad spectrum CBD and a Proprietary Calm Blend of patented herbal ingredients. Ashwagandha fans will especially appreciate Sensoril, a carefully calibrated extract to deliver consistent soothing benefits with every capsule. Other ingredients include SaffSerene, a similarly precise extract of saffron, and extracts of chamomile, lemon balm, passionflower, and rhodiola root. Vegan and gluten-free, these Calm Capsules are perfect for anyone who could use a little more chill in their lives.
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it’s our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
