If you want something that will naturally help you focus without giving you the jitters, try cbdMD’s Focus Capsules. Each two-capsule serving includes 33 mg of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD, cbdMD’s special THC-free* multi-cannabinoid formula, along with patented herbal ingredients to boost your brain power. These include the magnesium derivative Magtein, the gentle caffeine substitute enXtra (extract of Alpinia galanga), bacopa extract, and whole-herb toothed clubmoss. This winning combo will help keep your energy up without nervousness or the dreaded “crash” a few hours later. Next time you’ve got an intensive study session or a long day at the office, reach for cbdMD’s Focus Capsules!



*THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.