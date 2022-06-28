cbdMD Freeze is one of the most popular CBD topical products, combining the power of broad spectrum CBD with menthol for instant cooling action. This non-greasy gel, infused with arnica, aloe vera, and tea tree oil, comes in a convenient roll-on applicator so you can apply it to aching joints and muscles wherever you go. Choose from four different concentrations of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD extract, which contains a carefully selected range of cannabinoids and terpenes for maximum soothing benefits.
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it's our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
