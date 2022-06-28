cbdMD Freeze is one of the most popular CBD topical products, combining the power of broad spectrum CBD with menthol for instant cooling action. This non-greasy gel, infused with arnica, aloe vera, and tea tree oil, comes in a convenient roll-on applicator so you can apply it to aching joints and muscles wherever you go. Choose from four different concentrations of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD extract, which contains a carefully selected range of cannabinoids and terpenes for maximum soothing benefits.