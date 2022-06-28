cbdMD’s award-winning CBD PM tincture combines the relaxing powers of CBD with a suite of natural sleep aids to give you a great night’s rest. With THC-free* Superior Broad Spectrum CBD along with melatonin, lemon balm, valerian, chamomile, passionflower, and hops, this formula is gentle yet effective in helping you maintain a healthy sleep cycle. Choose between the original 500 mg per bottle concentration or the extra-strength 1500 mg with extra CBN, also known as “the sleepy cannabinoid.” Naturally flavored with berry or mint.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it’s our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.