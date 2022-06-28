cbdMD’s award-winning CBD PM tincture combines the relaxing powers of CBD with a suite of natural sleep aids to give you a great night’s rest. With THC-free* Superior Broad Spectrum CBD along with melatonin, lemon balm, valerian, chamomile, passionflower, and hops, this formula is gentle yet effective in helping you maintain a healthy sleep cycle. Choose between the original 500 mg per bottle concentration or the extra-strength 1500 mg with extra CBN, also known as “the sleepy cannabinoid.” Naturally flavored with berry or mint.