Got aching joints after a workout? Feeling stiff in the morning and want more spring in your step? cbdMD’s Recover deploys the power of broad spectrum CBD along with histamine dihydrochloride, an FDA-approved medicine that helps relieve pain and loosen muscles with a pleasant warming sensation. Also includes arnica and MSM for extra soothing properties, all in a richly moisturizing cream of coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil. In a handy pump applicator, Recover can be your go-to CBD whenever you need that soothing relief.
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it’s our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
