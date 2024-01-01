Looking for a tasty way to add more mellow to your daily life? cbdMD’s Delta 9 tablets give you just enough Delta 9 THC and CBD in every piece to give you that extra shot of calm, all in a delicious cranberry-orange flavor and a convenient resealable bag that you can take with you anywhere.



- 2.5 mg Delta 9 THC and 10 mg CBD per tablet

- Always Derived from U.S. Hemp

- Farm Bill Compliant and Legal in Most States

- Natural Flavors and Colors

- Must Be 21 Years or Older to Purchase



With these tablets, you have the flexibility to tailor your regimen to whatever you need for your day. Take one to four tablets at a time, with no more than four every six hours or 10 every 24 hours. If you’re not sure how many to take, start with one and give it a few hours to see how you respond, then adjust as desired.



ADULT USE ONLY. Not for sale to persons under 21 years of age.



SUGGESTED USE: Once daily or as needed.



WARNING: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after consuming this product. May cause drowsiness. Do not combine with alcohol or medication. Use responsibly and follow Suggested Use guidelines.



WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including myr cene, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer, and THC, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.



FARM BILL COMPLIANT: Total hemp-derived Delta 9 THC concentration does not exceed 0.3% by weight. Consuming this product could result in the consumer failing a drug test for marijuana.



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing or trying to conceive with a partner. Consult a doctor before use.

