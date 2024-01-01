Sunny days are perfect for a little tropical punch! Our Relax Delta 9 CBD gummies offer a soothing Indica-style experience perfect for chilling out on a hot day. This gummy packs a fruity punch of flavor and the calming relaxation you crave on long, lazy, summer days!



As with all of our hemp-derived Delta 9 products, we start with our premium, full spectrum CBD carefully crafted with Delta 9 THC to provide the full plant profile. You’ll experience the soothing calm and steady chill while enjoying all the wellness benefits of CBD.



- Includes 5mg of Delta 9 THC and 5 mg of CBD Per Serving

- Fruity Tropical Punch flavor in a Indica-style blend

- Vegan and Gluten-Free

- Must be 21 Years or Older to Purchase

- Farm Bill Compliant and Legal in Most States



Bring some chill to hot summer days with these delicious Delta 9 THC gummies! As with any THC or CBD products, it’s best to start slow and allow your body to adjust. We always recommend starting with the suggested serving size of one gummy. Once you know how you will respond, you can slowly increase your serving to achieve your desired effect. However, do not exceed 2 gummies in a 6-hour period and do not take more than 8 gummies in a 24-hour period.



Each gummy contains 5 mg of THC per serving, so it is important to note that they may have an intoxicating effect depending on your tolerance to THC. Depending on your needs, you can enjoy these Delta 9 gummies for a relaxing, mellow experience.



ADULT USE ONLY. Not for sale to persons under 21 years of age.



SUGGESTED USE: Once daily or as needed.



WARNING: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after consuming this product. May cause drowsiness. Do not combine with alcohol or medication. Use responsibly and follow Suggested Use guidelines.





read more