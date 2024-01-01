Nothing says summer like watermelon! Our Sativa-style Uplift Delta 9 CBD gummies deliver the added boost of caffeine so nothing slows you down. This gummy brings a juicy burst of flavor and extra energy to your THC experience.



All of our hemp-derived Delta 9 products are carefully crafted with our premium, full spectrum CBD to offer you the full plant profile so you can enjoy all the wellness benefits of CBD. You’ll experience everything you take CBD THC gummies for, with the added energy of caffeine.



Includes 5mg of Delta 9 THC, 25 mg of CBD, and 25mg of Caffeine Per Serving

Refreshing watermelon flavor in a Sativa style blend

Vegan and Gluten-Free

Must be 21 Years or Older to Purchase

Farm Bill Compliant and Legal in Most States

Add a boost of uplifting energy to your Delta 9 THC gummies! We recommend starting slow with any THC or CBD products, allowing your body to adjust. Begin with the suggested serving size of one gummy. Once you know how your body will respond, slowly increase the serving to achieve desired effects. However, do not exceed 2 gummies in a 6-hour period and do not take more than 8 gummies in a 24-hour period.



Each gummy contains 5 mg of THC per serving, so it is important to note that they may have an intoxicating effect depending on your tolerance to THC. Depending on your needs, you can enjoy these Delta 9 gummies for a relaxing, mellow experience.



ADULT USE ONLY. Not for sale to persons under 21 years of age.



SUGGESTED USE: Once daily or as needed.



WARNING: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after consuming this product. May cause drowsiness. Do not combine with alcohol or medication. Use responsibly and follow Suggested Use guidelines.

