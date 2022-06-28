Get your mellow on with cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC gummies. cbdMD’s special high-potency full spectrum formula brings 10 mg of THC, 50 mg of CBD, and 15 mg of other cannabinoids and beneficial hemp extracts to bring you a well-rounded cannabis experience. Available in cherry and blue raspberry flavors, these Delta 9 gummies give you a powerful sense of calm and mild euphoria, and are especially popular with customers looking for a great night’s sleep.