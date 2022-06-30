If you want to enjoy the benefits of whole cannabis without the ups and downs, cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC Microdose capsules are your perfect tool. Each softgel contains 1 mg and 9 mg of CBD and other hemp components so you can precisely calibrate just how much you want to take throughout the day. Using a capsule or two every four to six hours keeps a steady level of cannabinoids in your system without making you feel too sleepy or stoned. It’s also the perfect choice if you’re just starting to use THC and want to take it slow so you can find exactly what works best for you.