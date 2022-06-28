cbdMD’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures provide the simplest, cleanest, and most flexible way to enjoy cbdMD’s hemp-derived Full Spectrum CBD Formula. The Full Spectrum Formula includes carefully measured quantities of multiple cannabinoids, select terpenes, and other hemp derivatives, including a non-intoxicating but still beneficial amount of THC. The formula is infused in MCT oil in your choice of unflavored or tasty chocolate mint flavor. Enjoy the full benefits of CBD+THC by putting this tincture in your favorite food or drink, or just directly into your mouth for fastest action.