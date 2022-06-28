cbdMD’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures provide the simplest, cleanest, and most flexible way to enjoy cbdMD’s hemp-derived Full Spectrum CBD Formula. The Full Spectrum Formula includes carefully measured quantities of multiple cannabinoids, select terpenes, and other hemp derivatives, including a non-intoxicating but still beneficial amount of THC. The formula is infused in MCT oil in your choice of unflavored or tasty chocolate mint flavor. Enjoy the full benefits of CBD+THC by putting this tincture in your favorite food or drink, or just directly into your mouth for fastest action.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it’s our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.