CBDPure Cannabidiol Oil 600 has been developed for those looking for a great all round supplement to maximize their health and well-being, without compromise. Each daily serving of CBDPure 600 delivers 20 mg of cannbidiol (CBD) per daily serving. The only ingredients in CBDPure is full spectrum CBD oil in a hemp seed carrier oil.



- Contains 20 mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per daily serving

- Hemp Seed Oil

- Natural Hemp Flavor

- Backed by a 90 Day Money-Back Guarantee