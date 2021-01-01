CBDPure
About this product
CBDPure Cannabidiol Oil 600 has been developed for those looking for a great all round supplement to maximize their health and well-being, without compromise. Each daily serving of CBDPure 600 delivers 20 mg of cannbidiol (CBD) per daily serving. The only ingredients in CBDPure is full spectrum CBD oil in a hemp seed carrier oil.
- Contains 20 mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per daily serving
- Hemp Seed Oil
- Natural Hemp Flavor
- Backed by a 90 Day Money-Back Guarantee
