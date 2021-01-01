Preserve House CBeeD
Arizona Orange Blossom Honey
500mg Full Spectrum CBD
6oz Jar
Harvested from beehives located in Arizona Orange groves, the Orange blossom honey is golden in color, aromatic with sweet notes of citrus. Antibacterial containing antioxidants with anti-inflammatory, anti-allergy and immune supporting effects.
Premium Organic Full Spectrum Hemp CBD
Strain: Sour Space Candy- This strain is on the Indica dominant side of the spectrum and is highly regarded for pain and anxiety management. 70.6% CBD 79.6% total Cannabinoids.
