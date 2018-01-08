CBlissCBD
About this product
A healthier alternative to your daily cup of coffee. Not only does this tea provide you with an extra boost of energy but it also acts as a natural fat burner to aid in living a healthy lifestyle. With the great benefits of our organically grown CBD alongside our green tea ; the two compliment each other extremely well. you will feel energized and a great sense of relief that is perfect for winding down and ending your day he way you ahould
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!