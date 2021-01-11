Cedar Creek Cannabis
Cake & Chem Diamonds 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Cake and Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!