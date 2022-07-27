About this product
pure, high quality oil with no residual solvents. The final product is smooth and
flavorful: perfect for vaporization! We offer vape cartridges in every strain
we cultivate--ensuring quality at every step of the process.
Orange Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that produces heady and hazy effects. True to it's name, Orange Cake features a tart and
tangy citrus-based flavor profile.
About this brand
At Cedar Creek Cannabis, we believe PASSION CULTIVATES EXCELLENCE! We’re passionate about producing the very best products on the market. We nurture our plants from seed to harvest, receiving Clark County’s Best Farm Award for five years consecutively. Our award-winning flower provides a high-quality foundation to produce consistently tasty, top-notch concentrates. We proudly offer renowned lineage strains that are always 100% pesticide-free.