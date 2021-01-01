Loading…
Hemp General Store

CBD Pre-Roll - Aquawoman

FLAVOR: You will be enveloped by a spicy sweetness as you exhale a puff of this pretty pre-roll.

APPEARANCE: This lady comes all dressed up in green buds sprinkled with amber trichomes.

AROMA: Waltz through the fields of freshly harvested peaches as a light shower of black pepper spices filters through your nose.
