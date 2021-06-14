About this product

A Delta-8 gummy is the perfect way to flatter your sweet tooth. This particular selection will satisfy your craving to bite into a berry picked right from the heart of summer. Each drop of sweetness weighs in at 20 mg per piece, and they come in a 400 mg jar (20 pieces total). If you're tongue-tied on taste, you can choose our other flavors of green apple, peach, lemon, or even a small sample pack of flavors.



We recommend a cautious indulgence, as these treats can show their true colors quite quickly! Try a smart start! Try starting with a half (10MGs) and evaluating how you feel after an hour or two.