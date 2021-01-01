About this product

You'll want to grab your partner to share this dose of Delta-8! Dos-i-do and around you'll go with sweet floral notes whirled with an earthy pine zest.



1 gram Delta-8 Dos-i-do Express Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.



*Battery pen not included



This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.