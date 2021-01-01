Loading…
Hemp General Store

Delta 8 Peach Gummies 400mg - 20ct

You'll be just peachy after this sweet selection of sugary Delta-8! Each drop of sweetness weighs in at 20 mg per piece, and they come in a 400 mg jar (20 pieces total). If you're tongue-tied on taste, you can choose our other flavors of berry, green apple, lemon, or even a small sample pack of flavors.

We recommend a cautious indulgence, as these treats can show their true colors quite quickly! Try a smart start! Try starting with a half (10MGs) and evaluating how you feel after an hour or two.

