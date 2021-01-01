Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp General Store

Hemp General Store

Delta 8 Strawberry 1250MG Tincture

Buy Here

About this product

Try a taste of this tincture with a splendid splash of summer strawberry! Satisfaction in just a drop!

Strawberry flavored 1250MG Hemp Derived Delta-8 tincture with a combination of 100% pure distillate, MCT (coconut oil), and natural flavoring.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!