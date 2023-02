A strain specific pre roll by Celadon Cannabis. Blue Dream is the legendary Northern California-bred, (potentially) significantly potent (THC levels reported between 15-25%), euphoric, energizing, lucid and calm, (slightly) Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid blend of Blueberry and Haze. Social and comforting, this sweet blueberry strain is widely considered the Gold Standard by which all others are measured.





