THC: 175mg CBD: 175mg Net Wt: 2oz



Your discomfort is no match for our Dragon.This meticulous formulation combines cooling Menthol and numbing Camphor to distract the brain, acting in a beneficial way on the nerves that carry bothersome signals. The addition of soothing Clove, Cajaput and Mint Oil together with Ceres pure, potent CO2 extracted oil provides deep and lasting relief. Get your Dragon on, and get back to feeling your best.