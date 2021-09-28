About this product
THC: 175mg CBD: 175mg Net Wt: 2oz
Your discomfort is no match for our Dragon.This meticulous formulation combines cooling Menthol and numbing Camphor to distract the brain, acting in a beneficial way on the nerves that carry bothersome signals. The addition of soothing Clove, Cajaput and Mint Oil together with Ceres pure, potent CO2 extracted oil provides deep and lasting relief. Get your Dragon on, and get back to feeling your best.
Your discomfort is no match for our Dragon.This meticulous formulation combines cooling Menthol and numbing Camphor to distract the brain, acting in a beneficial way on the nerves that carry bothersome signals. The addition of soothing Clove, Cajaput and Mint Oil together with Ceres pure, potent CO2 extracted oil provides deep and lasting relief. Get your Dragon on, and get back to feeling your best.
About this strain
Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.
Dragon OG effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
37% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!