Monthly cramps and discomfort, no more. Ceres unique blend contains 150mg of CBD and 100mg of THC derived from pure CO2 extracted cannabis oil. Each strain in this formula has demonstrated efficacy in easing monthly menstrual pain. Formulated with Black Cohosh, White Willow Bark and Primrose, this harmonious blend of herbs helps to support the female body experiencing the symptoms of the monthly moon cycle such as cramping, headaches, muscle tension and mood instability.