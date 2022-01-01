Designed for maximum relief of pain and discomfort, our unique 1:1 blend of pure CO2 extracted cannabis oils contain 150mg CBD and 100mg of THC in each package of 10 capsules. Made from strains chosen for their unique ability to block pain, Ceres Capsules are formulated with Horse Chestnut, Willow Bark, and Turmeric. Each capsule contains a powerful combination of pain relieving ingredients that supports the body’s ability to heal inflammation, sore muscles, aches and pains.