About this product
"Relief CBD"-with Horse Chestnut, Willow Bark, & Turmeric
CBD: 100mg
Made from strains chosen for their unique ability to block pain, Ceres Relief blend is formulated with Horse Chestnut, willow bark, and turmeric. Relief contains a powerful combination of pain relieving ingredients that supports the body’s ability toheal inflammation, sore muscles, aches and pains.
CBD: 100mg
Made from strains chosen for their unique ability to block pain, Ceres Relief blend is formulated with Horse Chestnut, willow bark, and turmeric. Relief contains a powerful combination of pain relieving ingredients that supports the body’s ability toheal inflammation, sore muscles, aches and pains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!