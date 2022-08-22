About this product
Product Details
CFH ProLine Discovery Bundle
DESCRIPTION
Discovery Bundle includes:
– 150mg Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract Tincture
– 250mg Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Oil Relief Cream
– 125mg Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract Nightly Cherry Gummies
– 500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract Essential Treatment Roller
The essential starter set for anyone new to hemp extract products. Order for yourself or give as a gift, we curated this offering to provide a well-rounded set of products, so you can try different delivery methods and determine what works best for your personal routine. The bundle is discounted to help you (or a friend) jumpstart your wellness journey!
CFH ProLine Discovery Bundle
DESCRIPTION
Discovery Bundle includes:
– 150mg Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract Tincture
– 250mg Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Oil Relief Cream
– 125mg Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract Nightly Cherry Gummies
– 500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract Essential Treatment Roller
The essential starter set for anyone new to hemp extract products. Order for yourself or give as a gift, we curated this offering to provide a well-rounded set of products, so you can try different delivery methods and determine what works best for your personal routine. The bundle is discounted to help you (or a friend) jumpstart your wellness journey!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CFH Pro
CFH's ProLine consists of expertly crafted formulations designed to optimize one's own internal functions. This serves to better address immediate damage as well as maintain a healthy equilibrium.