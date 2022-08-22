Product Details



Total Omega 3X Maximum Cannabinoid & Omega Support



CONCENTRATION

Per Serving (Serving Size: One Soft Gel):

1100mg MaxSimil® Omega-3s (450mg EPA, 300mg DHA)

25mg CFH Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoids (Hemp Flower Extract)



COUNT

30 Soft Gels (30 Servings)



ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

Fish Oil Concentrate Blend

Total Omega 3 Fatty Acids

EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)

Phytocannabinoids (flower)

(from full spectrum hemp flower extract)



OTHER INGREDIENTS

Lemon Essential Oil, Mixed Tocopherols, Fish (anchovy, sardine, and/or mackerel)



SOFT GEL CONTAINS

Certified Kosher Beef Gelatin, Vegetable Glycerin, and Purified Water



SUGGESTED USE & DOSAGE

Adult Use Only. Take one to two soft gels daily, or as directed by your healthcare practitioner. Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Keep out of reach of children.



PRODUCT BENEFITS

Two-in-one supplement for whole body

& endocannabinoid system (ECS) support

Superior bioavailability

Synergistic efficacy

3x absorption of omega-3s

2x absorption of cannabinoids

Supports a healthy brain & heart

Supports a healthy inflammatory response



Ideal delivery method of omega-3's & cannabinoids for anyone with GI or digestive issues & those who struggle with proper absorption of nutrients due to age, other medications or conditions. ⁠

ABOUT MAXSIMIL®



MaxSimil® is a highly concentrated fish oil in a patented monoglyceride form resulting in superior bioavailability and synergistic efficacy between Omega-3 fatty acids, cannabinoids, and terpenes. It supports a healthy inflammatory response and optimal endocannabinoid receptor function.



*MaxSimil is a registered trademark of Ingenutra Inc.