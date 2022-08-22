About this product
Product Details
Total Omega 3X Maximum Cannabinoid & Omega Support
CONCENTRATION
Per Serving (Serving Size: One Soft Gel):
1100mg MaxSimil® Omega-3s (450mg EPA, 300mg DHA)
25mg CFH Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoids (Hemp Flower Extract)
COUNT
30 Soft Gels (30 Servings)
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
Fish Oil Concentrate Blend
Total Omega 3 Fatty Acids
EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)
DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)
Phytocannabinoids (flower)
(from full spectrum hemp flower extract)
OTHER INGREDIENTS
Lemon Essential Oil, Mixed Tocopherols, Fish (anchovy, sardine, and/or mackerel)
SOFT GEL CONTAINS
Certified Kosher Beef Gelatin, Vegetable Glycerin, and Purified Water
SUGGESTED USE & DOSAGE
Adult Use Only. Take one to two soft gels daily, or as directed by your healthcare practitioner. Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Keep out of reach of children.
PRODUCT BENEFITS
Two-in-one supplement for whole body
& endocannabinoid system (ECS) support
Superior bioavailability
Synergistic efficacy
3x absorption of omega-3s
2x absorption of cannabinoids
Supports a healthy brain & heart
Supports a healthy inflammatory response
Ideal delivery method of omega-3's & cannabinoids for anyone with GI or digestive issues & those who struggle with proper absorption of nutrients due to age, other medications or conditions.
ABOUT MAXSIMIL®
MaxSimil® is a highly concentrated fish oil in a patented monoglyceride form resulting in superior bioavailability and synergistic efficacy between Omega-3 fatty acids, cannabinoids, and terpenes. It supports a healthy inflammatory response and optimal endocannabinoid receptor function.
*MaxSimil is a registered trademark of Ingenutra Inc.
