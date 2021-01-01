CHAMP
CHAMP ™ 20mg CBD Lip Balm
About this product
CHAMP CBD lip balm can help noticeably hydrate and replenish the skin adding that extra barrier layer of protection. Can also help prevent chapping, dryness, cracking and more. It may also help to fight off infection, bacteria, dirtiness, irritation and more.
Flavor: Shea Butter Coconut
Ingredients: Cannabidol (CBD), Wheat Germ Oil, Vitamin E Natural, Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil, Organic Bee Wax, Colloidal Gold, Coconut Oil.
