CHAMP ™ 20mg CBD Lip Balm

About this product

CHAMP CBD lip balm can help noticeably hydrate and replenish the skin adding that extra barrier layer of protection. Can also help prevent chapping, dryness, cracking and more. It may also help to fight off infection, bacteria, dirtiness, irritation and more.

Flavor: Shea Butter Coconut

Ingredients: Cannabidol (CBD), Wheat Germ Oil, Vitamin E Natural, Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil, Organic Bee Wax, Colloidal Gold, Coconut Oil.
