Champ's soft gels restore balance and soothe discomfort with our specially formulated CBD Softgels with Curcumin. Designed to address chronic pain, each convenient pill combines our proprietary hemp oil with pain-fighting curcumin for greater comfort.



Our soft gels with Curcumin are created with our patent pending water-soluble hemp oil. This product contains 25 mg of phytocannabinoids and 10 mg of curcumin per dose and is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability. The patent-pending water-soluble formulation inside these soft gels is composed of a nanoemulsion-based delivery system with cannabinoid and curcumin emulsion droplets approximately 25 nanometers in size. The high surface area of cannabinoid and curcumin droplets maximizes in-vivo absorption and the resulting bioavailability is 3-5 times higher for CBD, and 100-times higher for curcumin than their natural oily form. The enhanced and consistent absorption (despite fed vs. fasting state) leads to predictable biological response.



Active Ingredients:

25 mg Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil & 10 mg Curcuminoids per Softgel



Inactive Ingredients:

Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Oil, Beta-Caryophyllene.

Gelatin Shell: Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water and Artificial Coloring which includes Yellow 5, Yellow 6.



Zero-THC

Full Spectrum Profile

Pharmaceutical Grade