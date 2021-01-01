Loading…
CHAMP

CHAMP ™ CBD Softgels with Melatonin - 30 Count

About this product

Support relaxation and healthy sleep with our CBD Softgels with Melatonin. Each convenient softgel combines our proprietary water soluble phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil with melatonin, helping you find predictable and restful sleep.

The advanced water-soluble nanoemulsion softgels are designed to address specific conditions like insomnia and sleep disorders and is composed of water-soluble phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and melatonin in a microemulsion form. The nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol and melatonin make these botanical actives easy to absorb into the bloodstream. With 25 mg of CBD oil and 1 mg of Melatonin per softgel, this formula is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways help accomplish better quality of sleep.

Active Ingredients:

25 mg Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil & 1 mg Melatonin per Softgel

Inactive Ingredients:

Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Oil, Beta-Caryophyllene. Gelatin Shell: Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water and Artificial Coloring which includes Blue 1, Yellow 5, Blue 2, Red 40.

Zero-THC
Full Spectrum Profile
Pharmaceutical Grade
