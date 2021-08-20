About this product
Florida Kush Strain is a 50% Indica and 50% Sativa strain generated from the crossing of Lemon Thai and the Hindu Kush strains both originating from the Chemdawg strain. Florida Kish strain is the sunny high kind of strain that gets you through your day making it the perfect choice for you.Apr 16, 2022, Florida Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Florida Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Charlie's
Not a Pre-roll a Charlie. Created from top-tier flower cultivated by Sonoran Roots. Strain specific all premium nug material ground to produce a premium product for a perfect smoke.
