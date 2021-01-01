Loading…
Charlotte's Web

Chicken CBD/Hemp Extract 17mg for Dogs 30ml

Formerly known as Charlotte's Web PAWS, this whole-plant hemp extract features a full spectrum of hemp-derived cannabinoids. Now in a pump, our oil is a perfect addition to meals or a boost at snack time. And now with our unflavored and chicken-flavored options, any picky palate is sure to be pleased.

Dogs, like humans, have an Endocannabinoid System to help them maintain overall wellness, and CBD - along with hemp’s many other naturally occurring compounds - can help support good health for your canine best friend.
