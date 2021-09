About this product

The Good Mood Gummie by Green Hornet - Flavor: Mixed Fruit - 100mg THC 100mg CBG 100mg CBD



Life can get stressful. How can we help? By providing you a Trifecta of feel-good cannabinoids to help build a positive connection between mind, body and spirit. Enjoy a fruity burst of mixed

fruit flavor that'll put you in a good mood.



-Turn that frown upside down with 10 Mixed Fruit gummies for extra strength relief.



-10MG of CBG, CBD and THC in each

low calorie and fat free gummy.



-Worry a little less, with 300mg of total

cannabinoids in each package.