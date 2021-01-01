Chemistry.
About this product
Smile, Create, Motivate.
Get motivated for your day and put a smile on your face with our ripe apricot and creamy vanilla gummy.
*Fast-Acting. You should feel the effects within 15-30 minutes.*
THC: 10MG
CBD: 1MG
Get motivated for your day and put a smile on your face with our ripe apricot and creamy vanilla gummy.
*Fast-Acting. You should feel the effects within 15-30 minutes.*
THC: 10MG
CBD: 1MG
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!