A celebration of legends, the delicious hybrid Cherry Moon from Moon Made Farms crosses the rare Cherry Pie with the ever famous Bubba Kush.



The plant produces whopping, resin-drenched buds that give off a fruity fragrance of cherries with a hint of skunk that carry over to the smoke. Consumers can expect a lofty, uplifting high that is great for socializing with friends.



*Made with Sun+Earth Certified Flower*



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 20.3%

CANNABINOIDS: 20.3%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt