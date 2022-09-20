Bred deep in the hills of Anderson Valley, Do-Si-Glue crosses two relaxing and euphoric classics: Do-Si-Dos and Original Glue. This pungent yet sweet indica is sure to have you stuck to your couch.



Anderson Valley’s temperate climate not only produces amazing Pinot Noir, it also shows in the cannabis terps.



TYPE: Indica

THC: 63.7%

CBD: 0.31%

CANNABINOIDS: 69.8%

TERPENES: 5.4%



GROWN BY: Croft Farms

REGION: Mendocino – Anderson Valley