Bred deep in the hills of Anderson Valley, Do-Si-Glue crosses two relaxing and euphoric classics: Do-Si-Dos and Original Glue. This pungent yet sweet indica is sure to have you stuck to your couch.
TYPE: Indica
THC: 63.7%
CBD: 0.31%
CANNABINOIDS: 69.8%
TERPENES: 5.4%
GROWN BY: Croft Farms
REGION: Mendocino – Anderson Valley
Chemistry.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of sustainably cultivated flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms.
Our products are 100% natural and capture both the flavor + effect of each strain we release.
We stay true to the plant you know and love.
CDPH-10003064