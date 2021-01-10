About this product
Electric Jah, the 1st place CBD Vape winner at the 2019 Emerald Cup, is a great session cart. Electric Jah offers a calming effect from the AC/DC, but with a bit more buzz from the Jah OG (Jah Goo x Cherry Creek OG). This balanced CBD session vape will bless you with a cool jolt of clarity.
TYPE: Balanced
CBD: 52.4%
THC: 22.6%
CANNABINOIDS: 84.9%
TERPENES: 5.8%
GROWN BY: Wildland
REGION: Mendocino County
RELEASE DATE: 10/01/2021
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
