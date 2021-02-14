About this product

What happens when you cross Forbidden Fruit and Watermelon Zkittlez, two of the most flavorful cannabis strains on earth? You get Forbidden Watermelonz! Moon Made Farms sourced seeds from the 2018 Emerald Cup and worked two seasons to pheno-hunt the best flavors and effects. The results are a fruit forward hybrid that will tempt even the purest souls.



Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint.



*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower*



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 26.8%

CANNABINOIDS: 29.6%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt

RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021