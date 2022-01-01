About this product
18:1 CBD Tincture
Flow. Soothe. Unwind
CBD for all. A daily dose of our GREEN tincture will soothe both your body, and your mind.
10mg CBD
0.5mg THC
4mg CBDa
1mg THCa
Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes.
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
