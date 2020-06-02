About this product
Named for its delicious flavor and bright tropical high, Guava is a great choice for any sativa lover who’s looking for a jolt of energy and motivation from their bud. Raised in the Sanel Valley region of Southern Mendocino County by Blazing Oaks, this sativa-leaning hybrid has a fruity and gassy flavor thanks to its high terpene profile. Guava is the perfect strain to start your day with.
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 79.6%
CBD: 0.10%
CANNABINOIDS: 84.2%
TERPENES: 4.7%
GROWN BY: Blazing Oaks
REGION: Mendocino County
RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2021
About this strain
Guava
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
7% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
