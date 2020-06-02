About this product

Named for its delicious flavor and bright tropical high, Guava is a great choice for any sativa lover who’s looking for a jolt of energy and motivation from their bud. Raised in the Sanel Valley region of Southern Mendocino County by Blazing Oaks, this sativa-leaning hybrid has a fruity and gassy flavor thanks to its high terpene profile. Guava is the perfect strain to start your day with.



TYPE: Sativa Hybrid

THC: 79.6%

CBD: 0.10%

CANNABINOIDS: 84.2%

TERPENES: 4.7%



GROWN BY: Blazing Oaks

REGION: Mendocino County

RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2021