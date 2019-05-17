ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

Effects

Show all

1025 people reported 6909 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 28%
Stress 28%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 23%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 12%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Gelato
First strain child
The Bling
child
Second strain child
VVS Chem
child

