About this product

Down and out? Lady Luck is on your side. This lovely high CBD tincture contains a full-spectrum of molecular goodness to get you back on your feet again. Sun grown in Humboldt county by the green thumbs at Moon Made Farms, Lady Luck is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Lady Luck is the perfect strain for achieving balance, no roll of the dice necessary.



Per 1mL Dose: 10.3 mg CBD, 1.3 mg THC



Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract.



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

RELEASE DATE: 11/01/2021